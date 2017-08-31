Cabrini students caught and arrested with large amounts of hash oil

While most Cabrini students were surviving their first day of classes for the fall semester, two unidentified sophomores were being arrested on drug charges.

Within the rooms of Sullivan House on residential boulevard, one student was charged with possession with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia and the other was charged with small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The students were caught with large amounts of hash oil. The drug is distilled from hashish oil and turns into a liquid. It can be smoked in many different ways including a bong, e-cigarettes or vaporizer.

After Cabrini’s public safety discovered the drugs in the student’s dorms, Radnor Township police was called into the situation. They found that some the drugs were on wax paper, one ranking up to 140 grams. Although still awaiting for lab results, according to the Radnor police, this was the largest amount of hash oil seized in Radnor township.

Drugs on a college campus is not a surprise but in this situation Cabrini will apply their three strike policy for marijuana possession on campus. The university strives to maintain a safe environment for the Cabrini community and in this case it is no different.

Updated August 31, 2017 at 11:52 A.M.