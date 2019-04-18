Cabrini students excel at athletics

Cabrini athletics have been dominant the past few years. Coaches here at Cabrini care about their players on and off the court. They are not just athletes at Cabrini, they are also students.

There have been a lot of talented athletes that have attended Cabrini, such as men’s basketball player Tyheim Monroe. Monroe is currently playing professional basketball in Brazil after graduating from Cabrini in 2018.

Men’s lacrosse player Jordan Krug took home IMLCA All-American second team after his performance last season. Cabrini athletes constantly get national recognition for their performance on the field, as well as off.

Many Cabrini athletes receive academic honors for their work in the classroom because that is an important aspect of being a student athlete.

Cabrini holds an award for the sport team to improve overall team GPA from in a one year span, so holding students accountable academically is just as important at Cabrini.

Student athletes at Cabrini also love playing for this university. Cabrini gives athletes a chance to showcase their talent and play the sport they love at a collegiate level.

Cabrini athletics dominated the Colonial State Athletic (CSAC) conference for years before they moved to the Atlantic East (AEC) conference last season. Every sport at Cabrini holds themselves to a standard and each team finds success being part of the Cabrini family.