Cabrini theatre presents Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’

Cabrini Theater’s annual fall play this year is Neil Simon’s “Rumors.”

After months of late-night rehearsals, blocking and character development “Rumors” is ready to open Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

The cast started the rehearsal process at the end of September. The scripts came out of hands. Sets were hand painted and structured together by the students. Characters came to life as the stage lights came up. They have been preparing for opening night for two months and are finally ready to make their debut.

Haven’t you heard the rumors? Charley and Myra Brock are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in the summer of June 1988. They invited their closest friends over for an old-fashioned dinner party. Men dressed in black tuxes and women in long elegant gowns. The who’s who of New York are in attendance.

“It’s a hilarious, witty-banter-filled play that keeps you on your toes,” Jay Cattani, a senior English major, said. She plays Cookie Cusack.

As the first guest arrive, they notice that Myra is missing and that the host, Charley Brock, has accidentally shot himself through the earlobe. Charley is upstairs and passed out on his bed.

The first guests, Ken and Chris Gorman, try to piece together what exactly happened to the host and hostess.

Now that Charley and Myra Brock are no longer running this party, Ken and Chris Gorman have to keep everything quiet.

“Each couple’s relationship is different and each more hilarious than the next,” Natalie Wharton, a sophomore psychology major, said. She is portraying Cassie Cooper.

The next guests to arrive are Claire and Leonard Ganz. This couple begins to get suspicious of Ken and Chris’s lies.

“Lenny is a comedic force in the show and definitely brings the humor with his shenanigans,” Joe Berardi a junior history major who plays Leonard Ganz, said.

Lenny and Claire Ganz start noticing that Ken Gorman is trying to a cover a secret to protect Charley. He confesses the reason why Charley is unconscious upstairs. Now Ken, Chris, Lenny and Claire are all trying cover up as more guest arrive.

With one ridiculous lie after the other, they create elaborate stories of why Charley and Myra are not at their own party.

The third set of guests to arrive are Ernie and Cookie Cusack, who is completely oblivious to the fact that host and hostess are nowhere to be found.

The final guests to arrive are Glenn and Cassie Cooper. They are more concerned about their appearances.

When the truth is revealed, this elegant evening turns into a night of chaos.

Evening performances will be Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. Matinee performances will be Nov. 5 and 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for Adults and $2 for students. Students can apply the code STUDENT DISCOUNT online to pay the reduced price.

Tickets can be purchased at the student theatre page on Cabrini’s website.