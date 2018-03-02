Cabrini transfer student makes his mark on the basketball court

Student-athletes often want to attend Division I schools to show their talent, but many, like Brett Foster, want to show their talent with more playing time.

Foster, a transfer from East Stroudsburg University, recently joined the Cabrini Cavaliers men’s basketball team.

“I felt more comfortable being closer to home so my parents could come watch me, instead of them traveling two hours. They could not do that all the time,” Foster, a sophomore studying business management, said.

From Ridley Park, Pa., Foster always wanted to play basketball and had the dream of playing the game he loved in college.

“I always felt like he would have the chance to play in college if he kept working hard, and he did,” his father, Brett Foster Sr., said.

“Brett is a super talented athlete and basketball player,” Tim McDonald, head basketball coach at Cabrini University, said. “His improvement for us so far has really been getting himself in shape and acclimated to our style of play and growing his chemistry with his new teammates.”

Starting young and jumping on opportunities to join travel teams, Foster thanks not only his coaches along the way but especially his father for being a role model for him.

“I look up to my father because of the man he is,” Foster said. “He takes care of all his kids and always is there for us. He provides for us and whenever we needed something, he always had it for us.”

Being by Foster’s side, his father was nothing but proud of him.

“In one word, I would describe my son as ‘humble’ because he stays level-headed and never brags about his accomplishments,” Foster Sr. said.

Jumping into the season can be hard for anyone, but Foster’s teammates see nothing but determination.

“Brett is a competitor,” senior forward Tyheim Monroe said. “He does not care who’s in front of him; he is always ready to take on a challenge.”

Cabrini’s student body was able to see Foster play numerous times and make his mark on the court.

“Brett’s biggest strengths [are] his speed and athleticism,” McDonald said. “He has the ability to beat just about any defender off the dribble and draw help, which helps open the floor up for his teammates.”

Foster is so grateful for all the opportunities he received throughout his journey to becoming a student-athlete; however, even though Foster enjoys the adrenaline and experience, it does not come easy.

“If you are going to do something, put your all into it,” Foster said. “There are no shortcuts if you want to be good at something.”

Foster’s main message to students interested in playing college-level sports is to always believe in themselves.

Foster is excited for what Cabrini has to offer him in the future as a student and athlete.

“To people that want to play, for instance, basketball in college, you have to believe in yourself,” Foster said. “Not only believe but also have confidence in yourself. Play how you would play as if you were at a rec center. Do not put too much on yourself. It’s just a game.”