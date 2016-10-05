Cabrini University blasts Cairn University



Photos by Keith Brown

The Cavaliers scored two goals in the first half of the game and then it was never close again. Cabrini University’s men’s soccer improved to 4-5-1 and notched their first CSAC win of the season, defeating Cairn University 7-0. The Cavaliers set the season’s highest scoring total after losing to Centenary College, 3-2, this past Saturday in a game that went into overtime action.

“We were struggling a little bit. We had two kind of emotional losses going into today,” head coach Rob Dallas said. “It was just so important that we came out, and came out with a little bit of fire today, build a little confidence, get some momentum going into the weekend. To get your first win, obviously in the second game isn’t ideal, but your first conference win early in the season is.”

The Cavaliers came out the gates strong in the first half, scoring two goals on nine shots, compared to Cairn University’s four. Senior forward Bobby Kane scored at the 32:48 mark of the game, with the assist coming from a chip by the freshman midfielder Andre Justin. The second goal came from a sophomore midfielder, Salvatore Zampirri through-ball assist, as freshman midfielder Richard Montesdeoca scored his first goal of the season a tad bit over the 40th minute of the game.

“I think it’s finally a wake-up call after [Saturday] losing 3-2.,” Kane said. “Probably have to go on the road for the playoffs so, we had a conversation in the locker-room, we needed to step up. Today, hopefully, is the turn around to our season.”

The onslaught continued into the second half, with the Cavaliers piling on five more goals. The first came at the 47th minute mark as senior midfielder A.J Bishop assisted to freshman midfielder Jared Irwin after playing a long pass that deflected from a defender. About two minutes later, at 48:55, Bishop assisted another goal, this time a cross that found Bobby Kane, and in turn found the net. Irwin decided to return the favor to Bishop at the 57:42 mark of the game with a cross assist leading to Bishop’s only goal of the game.

Junior midfielder Ben Roda connected with Montesdeoca on a direct kick assist, leading to a 6-0 lead for the Cavaliers and Montesdeoca’s second goal of the game. To finally ice the game, freshman forward Derrick Amoak corralled the ball from his own shot and effortlessly scored a goal at the 86th minute to end the shutout 7-0. Cabrini out-shot Cairn 20-5 with the Cavaliers having 13 shots on goal, compared to Cairn’s one. Kane led the team with five shots while Amoak had four. Irwin posted three shots while three Cavaliers tied with two. Senior goalie C.J. Serratore recorded the only save for Cabrini on the day.

“It was good. We didn’t score a lot of goals, obviously at the beginning of the season,” Bishop said.”I think it’s better for the morale of the team, we’re laughing, we’re having a good time, and it’s fun when we can come out and get the business done and go home.”

The Cavaliers next opponent is CSAC foe Gwynedd Mercy University Griffins (6-6). The game is an away one for Cabrini and takes place this Saturday, Oct. 8th at the GM Athletic Complex.