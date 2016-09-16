Top Menu

Cabrini University bookstore: charging too much?

By on September 16, 2016 in Lifestyles 0

Cabrini University’s bookstore, located next to Jazzman’s cafe, offers a variety of items such as t-shirts, sweatpants, pens, pencils, snacks and other miscellaneous items. The students at Cabrini are not allowed to use their flex dollars as a form of payment for these items. Is the bookstore charging too much?

Photo by Hailey McDonough

“I enjoy the bookstore and all it has to offer, but the prices are too high in my opinion. As a current student at Cabrini, I should be offered the option to pay with my flex dollars,” Francesca Formisano, a junior exercise science major, said.

She is not the only student that has complained about the high prices.

“I think our prices are pretty reasonable. We have a promotion every month as well as out Two-Day Sales,” Evan Guinessy, a student manager at the campus bookstore, said. He was given his thought’s point-of-view, where as it may be different for a student who is on a tighter budget.

“I think the prices for the apparel is fair game because you can only get it at the Cabrini bookstore but I think other items that we can get anywhere else should be reduced for current students,” Matthew Dawson, a junior business major, said.”The bookstore should have sales around the holidays, to minimize the stress that already exists.”

