Cabrini University grows as it looks to the future

On July 1, 2016 Cabrini officially became Cabrini University. Students and staff interviewed said they are thrilled about the new name and for Cabrini’s future. Cabrini becoming a university is only the first step to the exciting new possibilities to come.

“We are going to see more international students on campus and I think we are going to expand and have campus’ in other counties,” Anne Schwelm, assistant library director, said. Upperclassmen have been easily transitioning from attending a college to a university.

“I am excited to be able to graduate from a university and not a college. It sounds a lot better,” sophomore biology major Dessire Rosario said.

Since the new school year has begun, students have noticed new changes within Cabrini and it is not just the name. Some have recognized that there is more diversity among their fellow classmates and peers, meanwhile others have noticed an increase in class sizes.

“Not much has changed at Cabrini, but what has changed is that we have accepted foreign students and that the class sizes are much much bigger,” sophomore history major Malachi Purnell said.

“There is definitely more diversity. I think because a university sounds more prestigious than a college,” Rosario said.

Along with a new name, Cabrini needed a different tagline. In exchange for “Do Something Extraordinary,” Cabrini changed its tagline to “Live with Purpose.”

“The new tagline expands upon the old tagline. Instead of doing something great once in your life, your whole life should be centered around doing something better like getting involved in your community and making the world better. This is a lifestyle choice,” Malachi Purnell said.

“Living with purpose sounds more challenging than ‘Do Something Extraordinary,’” said Rosario.

Students and staff are excited for the new schools implemented at Cabrini.

“I am excited about the school of natural sciences and I would very much like to meet the new dean of my department,” she said.

“Since they are expanding it could give better options for more classes and have better opportunities for graduate degrees. At first it may be a little confusing, but in the long run it will be a good thing. It may have more of an impact on faculty than it will the students,” Schwelm said.

