Cabrini University hands-on since day one

Cabrini University makes it a point in all of its programs to be a hands-on learning community. There are a multitude of clubs, programs and learning opportunities— inside and outside of the classroom— for students to engage in on campus to get a hands-on experience.

Cabrini’s mission background states that, “Cabrini University is dedicated to the Education of the Heart by providing liberal arts education mixed with hands-on learning, as well as a living and learning environment that develops leaders who can succeed professionally and contribute to their communities.”

All of the major and minor programs at Cabrini encourage hands-on learning and interactive lessons with students. Some of those interactions include group work, independent research, labs, a student-led radio station and newspaper, and internships that help students gain real-world experience.

“The majority of my classes are hands-on,” Estefany Perez, a junior biology major said. “Even the lectures have labs that correspond with the lessons we learn. I like the labs because it gives us an opportunity to actually see what we were learning about and apply the lessons we learn in class so we can grasp a better understanding of the topic. My professors are also very encouraging when it comes to conducting independent research and there are lots of opportunities to present your research to others which is a great learning experience.”

The Cabrini Communication Department’s newest professor, Usame Tunagar, makes hands-on experience a priority in his classes.

“I try to keep my classes hands-on— especially in courses such as video production— because that is how the concepts I teach are internalized by the student. When you have hands-on classes, you can learn from trial and error and you are able to give and receive feedback from your peers to learn from, as well,” Tunagar said.

Juliana Longo, an education major at Cabrini, said, “The education department is really hands-on with the students. In early education classes, we make lesson plans that teachers in real classrooms could use and we also create fun learning activities for kids, which is great practice for when we have our own classrooms. Starting our sophomore year, and until we graduate, we are required to complete five field experiences and a full semester of student teaching to get a real understanding and feel for teaching that will help prepare us for our futures.”

Every year, Cabrini publishes a research journal that highlights select research projects that Cabrini students present at the annual Academic Symposium. This gives students an opportunity to show off their hard work to faculty, students and the community.

Another hands-on opportunity Cabrini offers are the study abroad programs. Students can receive credit for studying abroad in places such as: Guatemala, London, Australia, Italy, Ireland, and more.

There are still many ways to get involved outside of the classroom as well. Joining clubs such as CAP board, student government or LEADstrong are all ways students can get hands-on with planning activities and events on campus and making a difference.

Hands-on experience is one of the many educational aspects that makes Cabrini one of a kind.

Tunagar said, “One of the reasons I wanted to come teach at Cabrini is because it is such a hands-on university.”