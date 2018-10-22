Cabrini University hosts Study Abroad fair

On Sept. 25, 2018, Cabrini University hosted its annual Study Abroad fair in Grace Hall. There were many stations set up with a variety of locations that a student could choose from. Some of the different locations were Rome, Lithuania, Japan and Argentina.

Many students showed up to the event. A lot of the students were intrigued from the different options that were available. The best option that many people chose was Japan. The total cost to go to Japan is $2300. That total includes everything from the plane ticket, meals, etc.

Business major Shawn Johnson grabbed brochures from every station at the fair. Johnson loved how there is a possibility that financial aid could help with the cost of whatever trip he decides to go on.

“I wanted to weigh out my options and see which place would be the most beneficial for me,” Johnson said.

The host for Lithuania was very descriptive in her pitch.

“There are many internships that you can get while you are in Lithuania, which are very good to have on your resume for the future,” the host for Lithuania said.

Every station really just wants whatever is best for the students. No matter where a student goes, study abroad programs are very helpful and useful said the hosts from the different stations.

Biology Major Angela Rivieccio thought the Study Abroad fair was very helpful. She also said the hosts did a magnificent job explaining about their location and the benefits of it.

“There were so many places to choose from, I was overwhelmed for a bit,” Rivieccio said. “Japan is definitely where I want to go though for sure.”

Host Jean Dixon highly encouraged the students to sign up for a semester abroad. Dixon also said that financial aid and some scholarships that are available can help a bit. There was a flood of interested students at the event going from one station to another.

The stations were set up in a circle right in the middle of Grace Hall. Students had no problem transitioning from one station to another.

Some of the hosts even had snacks for when students arrived to their station. They were happy to inform the students about their location and answered any questions the students had. There was even a host walking around campus with a big study abroad sign encouraging students to attend the event.

The study abroad fair at Cabrini University is something that students were looking forward too. There are so many opportunities that were available for students at the event. Some of the locations such as Japan only allow 10 students to go on the trip. Overall, the study abroad fair was a huge success at Cabrini University.