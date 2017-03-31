Cabrini University seniors, what is their future?

Before starting college, students are often told to enjoy their college years because they are the quickest years of your life. After an academic year is over and you head into summer, all you can think about is how much you are going to enjoy not having to do any school work until early September rolls around. But what happens when those four years fly a little too quickly, and instead of anticipating the start of a new school year, you’re anticipating the start of the rest of your life?

College seniors across the nation are having mixed emotions about graduating from the four quickest years of their lives. From excited, to scared, to happy and sad, the roller coaster of emotion is no joke. Cabrini University students are no different.

Kane McGovern, senior exercise science major, calls Cabrini his “home away from home.” Whether McGovern is on the court playing basketball for the Cavaliers, or in the classrooms, Cabrini has definitely made a mark on his heart. “I’m a mixture of excited and scared to graduate college, Cabrini has become my home for the last four years and it’s going to be extremely weird not returning in the fall.”

McGovern is not alone with having mixed feelings about graduating. Jen Robinson, senior social work major, has made the most of her four years at Cabrini as star lacrosse player. Robinson is extremely excited to see what life after college brings for her, but is also sad at the same time because so much is about to change. “I definitely have mixed feelings about graduating,” said Robinson, “I’m not ready to leave all my friends, but I am excited to see what the future holds for me after graduation.”

There is so much that this world holds for students after they graduate from college. Whether it be applying and attending graduate school, going right into the working world or enjoying one last summer of freedom before the real world starts, it’s important to enjoy whatever is thrown your way.

Both Robinson and McGovern are planning on attending graduate school and can both agree that it has been a long process.

“The application process for graduate school was extremely long, but I will be attending Widener University,” Robinson said. Robinson will be a part of Widener University’s Advance Standing program to obtain her master’s degree in social work.

While Robinson knows what the future of graduate school holds for her, McGovern is still waiting for answers. “I have applied to grad school and they are in the process of reviewing my application,” McGovern said. “I’m extremely excited for this part of my life and I’m hoping to hear back from the schools I have applied to within the next couple weeks.

Robinson and McGovern both plan on continuing their education, but they also both hope to have an extremely fun-filled summer.

McGovern typically spends his summer outdoors playing every sport under the sun and cooling off by taking a swim at his friend’s house. “I don’t have any crazy plans for this summer, but I am going to try to spend as much of it as possible at the beach with my family.” McGovern values time with his friends and family and is excited to have a summer full of that.

While McGovern plans to spend time with friends and family here in the United States, Robinson is traveling out of the country and headed to Ireland. “I’m extremely excited for my trip to Ireland with my family this summer,” Robinson said. “I’ve never left the country before, so it’s going to be an amazing experience.”

Ferris Bueller, a classic American movie character, once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” As this chapter of college senior’s across the world comes to an end, another chapter will shortly begin. It’s extremely important to enjoy the time you have in college and make the most of it. “It really does go by in the blink of an eye, be sure to enjoy it while it last,” said McGovern.

