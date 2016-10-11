Cabrini University thinks pink for breast cancer awareness month

Cabrini University spreads breast cancer awareness throughout the month of October

Breast cancer is a disease that affects millions of people all across the world. According to BreastCancer.org, about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. For years, breast cancer awareness organizations such as, Susan G. Komen, have made it their life goal to end breast cancer forever. Cabrini University plays a role in spreading awareness with hosting the Annual Cancer Walk on October 14th and Think Pink Day that is hosted on October 20th. These events help celebrate those who have suffered or who are suffering with breast cancer and they promote people to get check ups and early examinations.

The Annual Cancer Walk is going to be on Oct. 14th, at 11:30 a.m. at the peace pole. This is a simple walk around campus where students and faculty can honor those who are suffering. Jess Huda, assistant director of the athletics department said, “[the cancer walk] is to create awareness. A lot of people who show up for that walk are doing it in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or just because they support the cause. We usually start off at the peace pole and do a little reflection or a prayer and just walk around campus.” Huda believes it is very important for people to get involved in breast cancer awareness because it promotes early detection.

The more students that get involved in campus events, the more people that are aware of the symptoms of breast cancer and the dangers of waiting too long for mammograms.

Think Pink Day is October 20th from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Cavs Corner and 8-10 p.m. in the Rac.

“We will have a table with a few giveaways and some information on breast cancer and we welcome everyone to come and take a piece of information or take a giveaway and really just promote the cause, promote early detection and awareness,” said Huda.

Cabrini University students have voiced their concerns over the importance of breast cancer awareness. Shannon Donnelly, a junior, said, “I think it is important to support breast cancer because so many women and loved ones are being affected by it. By showing support we’re showing all those affected and their families, that we care.”

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in women, next to skin cancer. The chances of dying from breast cancer is about 1 in 37 but this number has been going down over the years.

Cabrini University sophomore, Bianca Santos said, “I would love for Cabrini to host more events that not only support breast cancer but all types of cancer. Events like these bring the community together and create hope for those going through the horrific disease.”