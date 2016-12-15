Cabrini volleyball team blows Keystone out of the water

Coming off with another victory last week, the Cabrini women’s volleyball team came prepared to face Keystone College. In the first quarter, the Cavaliers had a slow start trailing by six points in the first half with the score being 7-13. After the first time out, head coach Eric Schaefer told the players to relax and play smart, “Loosen up and play comfortably; we needed to stop worrying about the pressure and start playing volleyball; they were trying to play defense against a hard hit but we did not see it coming,” Schafer said.

The Cavaliers then started kicking things into gear after the first time-out, winning the first match 25-20. “It’s all about communicating with each other, we have to be out there and support each other and brush off whatever mistake there was and get back out there and win the game. It’s the most important thing we can do,” Kelly Guarino, senior hitter, said.

During the second match, Cabrini stepped up their game and won with a 25-13 win against Keystone. In the second half, the Cavaliers were playing smart, by spiking the ball and digging the low hits, keeping their five-point lead ahead of Keystone. The key players to the victory were Kelly Guarino with 10 kills, 11 points and three saves, Anne-Marie Jones with 12 kills, 12 points and three saves, and Emily Shannon with nine kills, three saves and 14 points.

“Some of our strengths are knowing where to hit the ball and place the ball,” Jones said. With all the strengths in the game, there were some weaknesses that the team needed to overcome to win the game. “Even though we started to pick up the game, I think that our main weakness was the communication, we all have to communicate with each other to do well, and that is something we needed to work on.” Guarino said. “We need to learn that in every game we play.”