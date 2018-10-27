Cabrini welcomes it’s newest athletic trainer

The Cabrini athletic training team received a new member this fall. Jessica Nugent, a West Chester University graduate, was hired by head trainer Rachel Flanders.

“So far Jess has been a great addition to the Cabrini athletic training Room,” Flanders said. “When she started a few weeks ago, it was clear that she was going to fit in with both the student-athletes and the rest of the athletic training staff.”

Prior to her work at Cabrini, Nugent earned her bachelor of science in athletic training from West Chester University. While preparing to become an athletic trainer, Nugent went to various athletic training conferences where she was able to network and meet other athletic trainers.

Other than these conferences Nugent also shadowed various athletic trainers in various field. Putting in more than 250 hours a semester practicing what she learned, Nugent felt she was more than prepared for her position with the Cabrini athletic training team.

“I decided to become an athletic trainer because I knew I wanted to work in the medical field, but I did not want to sit behind a desk or in one place all day. I wanted to be up, moving, and working in a fast-paced environment.” Nugent said.

Despite being an athlete she chose not to further her athletic career in college.”I was an athlete my whole life, so having a strong connection to sports drew me to athletic training. I wanted to focus on school, and I knew being a student-athlete in this major would set back my graduation date,” Nugent said.

Nugent felt right at home within Cabrini, not only with the trainers, but the student-athletes themselves.

“I don’t spend much time in the trainer’s room, but the times I have I always feel welcomed,” Kelsey Crnkovic swimmer at Cabrini, said. “I’ve only had a brief encounter with Jess but she made me feel really comfortable during the time I worked with her. I’m glad that she’s a new part of our athletic community that I consider a family.”

On the other hand, Nugent has also felt like she’s been more than welcome here at Cabrini. She felt right at home from the moment she began with work here at Cabrini.

“They are respectful, welcoming and friendly,” Nugent said.

Nugent offered some helpful advice for those looking to become athletic trainers.

“Take advantage of all opportunities, especially those that are out of your comfort zone. Get involved as much as impossible, and introduce yourself because this profession is a close-knit community. The major itself is very time consuming, but all the time and effort put into it shows in the end,” Nugent said.