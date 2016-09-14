Cabrini Welcomes new Athletics Trainer: Zach Hackett

A big welcome to our new athletics trainer Zack Hackett! The 2016 graduate of Eastern University has joined the Cabrini Cavaliers and is happy to already be familiar program. Hackett is very familiar with this area from graduating Haverford High School in 2012.

When he saw the open position he jumped on the opportunity. He loved the way the training area was set up. Rachael Flanders the Head Athletics Trainer had these words to say about her newest co-worker,”I believe that Zach will be a great fit within the athletic training department at Cabrini. He is very passionate about the profession of and we are looking forward to tackling the challenges that come along with the addition of new sports within the department.”

Right now Hackett is working with volleyball and tennis but already thinking of his passion, baseball. He will also be working with men’s and women’s swimming along with baseball.

When asked if there were any ideas or changes he would like to make with the program he laughed, stating he was simply just adjusting to the new atmosphere, yet was talking to the coaches about strength and conditioning for the upcoming season.

“I am excited and already have learned a lot in this new position.” Hackett said.

Hackett is proud to make the switch from an Eastern University Eagle to a Cabrini University Cavalier. It is with great pleasure to welcome him and wish him the best of luck!