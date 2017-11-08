Cabrini women’s basketball looks to make noise in the CSAC

After an injury-riddled season last year, the Cabrini Cavaliers women’s basketball team looks to make strides towards their ultimate goal this year, to win the conference championship.

Last season, the Cavaliers posted a 16-13 overall record, as well as a 12-4 conference record in the CSAC. Despite battling multiple injuries to key players, the Cavaliers only fell short in the CSAC championship game to Gwynedd Mercy.

“We’ve played in the conference championship for five straight years, only losing one time, last year, so we are hungry to contend for the championship again,” head coach Kate Pearson said.

With the addition of eight freshmen in addition to returning players from past seasons, this young Cavaliers team is ready to cause quite the rumble within the conference.

“We tell our freshmen every day to try and make an impact this year, but they should also work together to build a solid nucleus for their four years,” Pearson said.

“There are a couple freshmen to watch that could be competing for playing time right away or possibly even a spot in the starting lineup,” Pearson said.

Freshman point guard Kirsten Searcy is looking forward to her first season with the Cavaliers, as she anticipates building on her skills.

“I’m excited to start learning and executing the plays, as well as improving my court vision,” Searcy said.

Although just a freshman, Searcy already has her eyes on the prize along with the returning players.

“We talk a lot about the CSAC championship, so I am looking forward to pursuing our goal with my teammates,” Searcy said.

The team may have a young core, but there is also plenty of returning players that are ready to redeem themselves and take back the CSAC.

“We have senior forward, Myonie Williamson, who is seeking to build off being an all-conference honorable mention last year and our starting point guard, Cassidy Gallagher, who is hoping to retain that spot,” Pearson said.

“We also have Nomi Washington, who is one of our most experienced players, playing minutes in her freshman year and working her way up into a starting role her sophomore year,” Pearson said.

Washington, a junior forward for the Cavaliers, looks to add a wealth of leadership to such young roster.

“We have a lot of freshmen that came in, which will provide a lot of help that we didn’t have last year,” Washington said.

As a veteran on this team, Washington is excited to see not only the freshmen make an impact, but to see some of the returning players who suffered season-ending injuries last year.

“I think one of our biggest strengths is all of the injuries that we went through last year because it made us stronger as a whole. It can only go up from here,” Washington said.

Sophomore forward Pattie Fortescue is one of the players the Cavaliers lost due to injury last season.

“My goal is to get healthy and stay healthy, but I’m excited to get back on the court,” Fortescue said.

One of the most anticipated games of the season throughout the locker room is the matchup with inter-conference rival Gwynedd Mercy.

“Gwynedd is a rival every year, especially since last year they beat us on not only on senior day, but in the CSAC championship game as well,” senior forward Sabrina Hackendorn said.

“There are a lot of decent teams in the CSAC who continue to get better, but of course, for us, the number one rival is Gwynedd,” Washington said.

Although conference play doesn’t start for the Cavaliers until Dec. 2, the team is ready to kick off their season on Nov. 15 at neighbor Eastern University, to take on the Eagles.

Hackendorn said, “The expectation is to win a CSAC championship.”