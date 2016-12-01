Cabrini women’s basketball shuts down Rosemont in CSAC opener

Cabrini University women’s basketball team went up against the Rosemont Ravens for their 2016-2017 season CSAC opener. The Cavaliers managed to come out on top of the game with a score of 88-45 to improve to 2-3 on the season. It’s the Cavaliers first win at home this year. On the Wednesday night game of Nov. 30th, Rosemont scored the first basket at the Nearny Field House, but Cabrini took the lead with a score of 22-11 at the end of the first quarter. From the onset, both teams played a clean, but hard and very physical game. Girls from both teams were hitting the floor frequently as they fought for ball throughout the game. The game saw a total of 38 fouls called.

Kate Pearson, head coach of the women’s basketball team said, “It was just a little bit tight and people were going to go hard and go after balls. I did not think it was dirty, but everyone was playing hard when they were on the floor.”

“We have had that the last couple years with Kate, when you have somebody that can come in and give you instant offense, that is always a plus. Kate has the ability to come in and knock down that open shot and usually when she hits her first one, we know we have good things coming.”

Cabrini was able to cause havoc against the Ravens with a tenacious defense, forcing 31 turnovers and holding Rosemont to 30 percent shooting. The Cavaliers on the other hand were able to shoot a hot 61% from three. Combined with their bench production, especially from junior guard/forward Kate Skalski’s 20 total points, two defensive rebounds and one assist night, Cabrini jumped out to an early lead and held it for the rest of the game. She only had one miss from three point range and went 6-7 overall.

“I just focused and it was a big CSAC game and I just wanted to get into the game. The three is definitely my favorite shot. After I made my first one, I definitely got my confidence from making that score,” Skalski said.

“It did give me extra motivation because we had a rocky start to the season and we don’t know how the other teams are looking at us so we wanted to make a statement. I need to work on my defense, but if we all come together as a team, we should be good,”

Freshman forward, Pattie Fortescue had 12 total points, one offensive and three defensive rebounds plus four assists.

“I plan on being a player that brings a lot of energy to the court because that will just bring up the rest of the team. We came off of a tough loss from our last game and we really just wanted to win tonight,” Fortescue said.

Being able to build on the early lead they established, Cabrini was able to dig deep into their bench and allow near every player to see time on the floor tonight. Coach Pearson wanted to her team to make a statement at home, and the message resonated with the team.

“We talked about it being on our home court and we wanted to come out strong. We wanted to make sure that we took care of business on our own court with it being the conference opener,” Pearson said.

Freshman guard Cassidy Gallagher, along with Fortescue and Skalski all scored in double-digits for the Cavs. Gallagher had 13 points on the night. They more than doubled the amount of assist that the Ravens had with a 20-7 advantage, and out-rebounded the Ravens 43-32.

The Cavaliers next game will be at Delaware Valley State University on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

“Something we need to improve is that we need to go against the zone because when we get into a game and we are in the zone, we tend to get bottled up,” Fortescue said.

“We need to keep improving on consistency and making sure that we are playing for the full 40 minutes, tightening up on defense and playing good offensively and just staying with personnel and playing together,” Pearson said.