Cabrini women’s soccer ties with Marywood after two overtimes

It was a hard fought matchup and it showed on the ending scoreboard. The Cabrini women’s soccer team tied with Marywood University on Saturday, Oct. 15. With the tie, the Cavaliers are now 7-5-1 on the season and still the leaders of the CSAC conference. Meanwhile, CSAC foe Marywood now has a 6-5-2 record on the season and rests in second place in the conference.

The tie also means that the Cavaliers win streak has come to an end. Their streak, which came within the past seven games, includes 6 straight victories against CSAC opponents.

“We always knew this was gonna be a tough game. They’re one of the best teams in the league,” freshman forward Letitia Sales said.

Sales also noted that the intensity of the game was one of the high points. She cited Katelyn Gilinger as one of star players of the game, as well as goalie Gabby LeGendre.

“It’s two big teams, and everyone was very nervous, but luckily we played well and drew a large crowd in,” Sales said.

The Cavaliers ended the game with 20 shots compared to Marywood’s 16. Junior midfielder Taylor Tralie had a game-high eight shots with freshman forward Katelyn Gilinger coming in second with four. Freshman forward Alex Garces attempted three shots, junior midfielder Brittany Runyen had two, and three Cavaliers tied with one shot each. Cabrini just could not find the net and neither could their opponent.

Junior goalkeeper Gabby LeGendre played a total of 110 minutes and finished the game with eight saves. Freshman goalie Aly Moyer of Marywood also played 110 minutes and was able to collect 10 saves. Cabrini recorded 11 corner kicks to Marywood’s three and also had 4 offsides in comparison to Marywood’s two. Gilinger and Runyen were the only players to draw yellow cards on the day.

The women’s soccer team will suit-up next at Cairn University, this Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 3:30 PM. They hope to return to their winning ways against their CSAC opponent at the Mason Activity Center in Langhorne, PA.