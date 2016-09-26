Cabrini women’s tennis defeats Neumann University

Confidently entering another match after a tough loss, Cabrini University’s women’s tennis team defeated Neumann University. After the unfortunate loss to Stockton University, the Cavs determination allowed for a successful victory.

With plenty of communication and dedication throughout the match, the three pairs of doubles successfully ended 3-0.

“Lucy and I were really excited to play doubles and to get out and play against Neumann and they were great opponents so it turned out really well.” junior Stephanie Barkofski said.

“Stockton were also great opponents, they were really strong and I think by playing a strong opponent it makes you realize what your strengths and weaknesses are so going into this we knew what we had to work on and I think we both were stronger going into this match.” Barkofski said.

With the victories in the doubles matches, the tough loss to Stockton University clearly did not negatively affect their game play.

Continuing on with a strong mindset into the singles matches, Cabrini’s 5th singles won 9-7 and their 6th singles won 8-3 which lead to the final score of 9-0.

“I felt pretty confident!” junior Maggie Javitt said.

“We’ve played Neumann before so we knew the level of play to expect. They’re a good team and since we lost to Stockton on Wednesday we really wanted to win today so we could be back on track for today and tomorrow and for the rest of CSAC nationals coming up.” Javitt said.

With another victory under their wing, the Cavs are looking forward to more successful matches.

“They worked really hard today.” coach White said.

“After the tough loss at Stockton all of the players were really bringing their A-game today which helped to accomplish the win. Tomorrow we play Cairn which is another conference match and they’re tough competitors, so I’m thinking that the experience today will help them perform well tomorrow.”

The Cavs will be playing another home game Saturday, Sept. 24 against Cairn University.