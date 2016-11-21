On Nov 5th, Cabrini University held an event called Cabrini’s casino night in jazzman’s. The event started at 9 p.m. and any student could’ve attended to participate in games that would be played in casinos, without placing bets and losing money. Casino night was orchestrated and hosted by Cabrini’s CAP board president Bridget Wagner and director of weekend programming Natalie George.

The games that were featured were spin the wheel, war, spades, blackjack, roulette and go fish. The night lasted about an hour and the people who attended and participated earned 5 raffles a game which will allow them to put their tickets to winning a prize at the end of casino night. All who attended were served candy and water for just showing up.

Some students who attended casino night for the most part enjoyed themselves, Nick Erick, junior, said, “if I were placing actual bets I wouldn’t be broke but neither would I be winning.”

Nick and other students that came to participate said they enjoyed casino night.

“It was funny watching others gamble,” said Nick.

While some were pros at the games others were new to these casino games. Anthony Cirillo, a junior who ran the blackjack table said, “the ones who played blackjack didn’t know what they were doing but caught on quickly.”

“The night went pretty well from my perspective, a lot of people were engaged in the different games so I thought everyone was interested and enjoyed it.” Said President of CAP Bridget Wagner.

Bridget said, “for a weekend event it was successful, we had about 15 or so people here that came out who enjoyed themselves. We will also have some game events for next semester once we finalized what we’re doing by the end of this semester.”

Natalie George, CAP board’s director of weekend programming shared sort of the same insight on the night.

“We had about 10 to 15 people show up which is awesome for an event that we’re not sure how many people are going to show up because of the time and especially because it was a Saturday event which makes it harder to target people. I think they enjoyed themselves, the people I saw that were playing Go Fish loved it. They were having so much fun, they were cracking jokes left and right it was really fun to see people enjoying the night,” Natalie said.

Since casino night is such a consistent event the planning was lighter than the planning that went into the haunted mansion. Casino night is a traditional event, the fifth casino night at the school so most of the stuff that was needed were already there. The CAP knew what games they wanted to bring out and didn’t spend much money on the night besides going shopping for prizes and candy.

Natalie had an idea off of here misunderstanding when she said, “I kept calling it ‘Gold’ Fish and not Go Fish so me and partner thought it was funny and got snacks based off of that, ending up having gold fish and Swedish fish.”

Be on the lookout for Cabrini’s CAP board holding another game night like casino night, it’s a way to get out enjoy yourself and meet new people.