Cabrini’s Favorite Top 10 Fall TV Shows

Here are the Top 10 Favorite Fall TV shows that the Cabrini community enjoys watching.

Law and Order SVU is a crime drama series first aired in 1999 and is still running strong. NYPD Detectives Special Victims Unit rush to the scene of brutal crimes committed against the defenseless. The 18th season of SVU came back Sept. 21 and is running through the rest of the month.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror series and it is now on its sixth season. This season is called Roanoke and it is focused around a married couple that moved to North Carolina. “American Horror Story is just one of those shows that keeps you guessing. It really holds my attention and you never know what turns the episode is going to take,” sophomore Christine McCollum said. This new season started on Sept. 14 and the finale is scheduled to air on Nov. 16.

The Blacklist is a crime thriller series that premiered in 2013. The story is about Raymond Reddington, a felon on the F.B.I.’s most wanted list, who works with the FBI after turning himself in. He has a list of the most dangerous criminals that he has encountered over the years. He insists working with newbie FBI agent, Elizabeth Keen. The Blacklist airs on NBC and is currently in season four.

How to Get Away with Murder is a drama series that is about a law professor who works with five students and they become part of a murder investigation on the main line of Philadelphia. This show has won many awards and stars Viola Davis. HTGAWM has run for three seasons on ABC and is highly praised. “This show is so much fun to watch because it leaves you on the edge of your seat. I love how it is set on the mainline of Philadelphia just like Cabrini as well,” sophomore Bianca Santos said.

Shameless is a comedy drama series that airs on Showtime. This series is about a dysfunctional family, where the parents are not involved and the children have to take care of themselves. “[Shameless] deals with some real life experiences and even though many shows do this today, it does it in a way that can be relatable to a wide audience. I think it is a really funny show and many people would enjoy watching it,” sophomore Adreana DeJohn said. This show is packed with talented actors/actresses such as William H. Macy and Joan Cusack. This show is on its seventh season and is on Netflix for those of you who have accounts.

American Housewife is a sitcom about a average wife and mother who tries to be the best out of all the moms in their privileged neighborhood based in Connecticut. “I love this show so much. It is so funny and the main character Katie reminds me of my own mother. This is a show that the whole family can enjoy and every mom can relate to,” senior Abby Knight said. This show just premiered on Oct. 11th on ABC.

Ben and Lauren is a reality show that looks into the lives of the newly engaged, former Bachelor Ben Higgins and winner/fiancé of the Bachelor season 20, Lauren Bushnell. This show dives deep into the soon to be newlyweds lives and what going on in their life after the final rose. “I loved watching Ben’s season of the Bachelor. He was so sweet and down to earth and I was rooting for Ben and Lauren the entire time. Their reality show shows their true sides and I love how open they are,” Santos said.

This is Us is a comedy drama series which premiered on Sept. 20th. This show is about a family and many of the people they know share the same birthday and it shows how all of their lives are different. “This show is heartfelt and wholesome and something that a family would enjoy. The characters are down to Earth and relatable which makes it all the more interesting to watch,” junior Shannon Donnelly said. It airs on NBC and was picked up for a full season of 18 episodes.

The Bachelor is a reality TV dating game show that started in 2002. Chris Harrison is the host and each season rotates with a bachelor or bachelorette. This upcoming season is the Bachelor where the house will be full of about thirty girls and each week the girls who the Bachelor wants to pursue receive a rose and get to stay and the others are asked to leave. “This show is full of so much drama and I love it. I love watching how some of the contestants relationships progress and how others fizzle out. It is entertaining to see all the places they go to and all the cool dates they go on,” DeJohn said.

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series that focuses on the lives of surgeons in and out of the hospital. It started in 2005 and has run for 13 seasons. “Grey’s Anatomy is not only entertaining but it actually incorporates the real medical terms in the script. Since I am biology major it is easy for me to follow along with what they are talking about. I get to apply the things I have learned in class to the show,” Santos said. Get your scrubs ready because the show comes back in Feb. and airs on ABC.