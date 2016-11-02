Cabrini’s haunted mansion, what you missed

Friday Oct. 28, was the beginning of halloweekend and with many events that took place on Cabrini’s campus over the weekend one stood out to the strong-hearted. Cabrini’s Haunted Mansion, which is in Cabrini’s mansion, was an event for students and visitors to see if they were brave enough to enter and make it to the end. The mansion consisted of several rooms with a different theme in each of the rooms. Alexis Schwarz, marketing chair of campus activities and programming board gave a description of what was encountered in the several rooms. Alexis is marketing chair for CAP board and she planned the haunted mansion with the Vice President of CAP, Bryana Manning.

Alexis on planning the haunted mansion, “There is a lot of planning that goes into creating the haunted mansion from year to year because there are a lot of different people we have to communicate with.”

This years haunted mansion consisted of a different route from last year’s run which made the time to plan the event longer due to the members of CAP collaborating and organizing the run accordingly. The group of people who helped with decorating the mansion had a lot of decorations that were around last year that had to be organized.

Alexis said, “overall, organizing the haunted mansion was difficult, but seeing how successful it was and how many people enjoyed the experience made it worth it.”

Entering the mansions dining room is where the groups wait to be summoned, they watch videos of haunted mansions that were held in the previous years. Once entering the foyer from the dining room there were strobe lights to throw off the vision of the walkers while volunteers jump out and scare the ones passing through. Leaving the foyer, the walkers entered the “doll room” where there was people dressed up as children also trying to scare the students.

The students who got far enough to the doll house then went through the prison room which was made around two flights of stairs. In these rooms were prison guards who would yell at you and prisoners who were trying to escape. The haunted mansion escalated once making it to the third floor which was the hospital room. The hospital room consisted of bloody table cloths and bones with people hiding under the tables who would jump out and scare the people walking down the hall. By the time the people made it down the hallway the theme went from a bloody hospital hall to “stranger things” theme. The butcher room, which had a bloody lady on a table, Lauren Stohler and people popping out with fake weapons.

The students were now far in to the point where there is no turning back. After the butcher room was the bug room with fishing wire and bugs throughout the room. The run became a bit cheerier when the walkers arrived to Christmas themed stairwell that, to some, became very creepy with a creepy Santa and elf. The construction room, which was the last room had zombie construction workers with construction themed weapons. Finally arriving at the end before entering back into the dining room there was a final jump scare to leave the visitors with a shaky goodbye also with water and candy available to the ones who made it.

Cabrini student Zaire Cooley was a participant in the haunted mansion and shared his experience going through the updated run.

“The haunted mansion was great this year, I think every year it becomes scarier.” Zaire also said, “the volunteers that were doing the scaring did their jobs well. Walking through the haunted house I wasn’t alone I was with Mike, JB and Ziani and Mike was so afraid when the jump scare happened that he broke a picture frame.”

The volunteers and creators of the haunted mansion found a way to get more creative and scarier from the past years.

Zaire also added, “I think it’s [haunted mansion] fun because the people that scare you are the people you know.”

The haunted mansion cost $2 for Cabrini students and $3 for visitors attending the school for the night. Alexis said. “the money we raised, which was over $400, is being donated to Philabundance.” With Thanksgiving coming up the CAP board decided to donate to this charity because Philabundance would be able to take the money that was raised and help those who can’t afford to have food on Thanksgiving.