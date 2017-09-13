Cabrini’s Men’s Soccer team Falls to DeSales

On Wednesday, September 7 at 7 p.m., the Cabrini University men’s soccer team fell to the DeSales University Bulldogs by a score of 3-0 loss last night at Edith Robb Dixon Field.

Even though the loss makes the Cavaliers’ record 0-2-1, they held their own in the first half of the game by having a lot of shots on goal, great communication on the field and a strong defensive line that held off a few corner kicks, despite the on and off downpour of rain.

The Cavaliers came out strong in the beginning of the second half, but DeSales quickly began to dominate. Tensions were high among the players as Cabrini missed on a shot on goal and there was a little push between a couple players from each team; however, the referees quickly de-escalated the issue and play resumed.

The Cabrini team battled against the Bulldogs in the second half in an attempt to make a comeback and put a score on the board but failed to do so as DeSales scored two goals within a 30-minute window. The third goal was scored near the final minutes of the game. Two of the goals were recorded assists by DeSales University’s junior, Michael Kirby.

Both teams took calls from the referees in both halves of the game for pushing other players and being offsides.

After the game, when asked about what can be done to motivate the Cavaliers to a win, head coach Rob Dallas responded, “The message I gave my players tonight is to be more efficient in scoring and take advantage of scoring opportunities.” He continued to be optimistic, stating that it was a learning experience and it is still early in the season.

Coach Dallas is already looking forward to Saturday’s game against Randolph-Macon College. It is a 3 pm game at Edith Robb Dixon Field. When interviewed, Coach Dallas was looking at statistics in preparation of getting his team ready.

“They are a very good team. We haven’t played them before, but we are going to work on organization [on the field] and our attack and find the net,” said Dallas. Dallas is hoping for a win.

Come out this Saturday and support your fellow Cavaliers at 3 pm on our home turf as the Cavaliers will look to battle the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets for the first and only time this season.