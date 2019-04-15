Cabrini’s women lacrosse spent spring break in Florida

Cabrini University’s women’s lacrosse team spent their Friday morning before spring break, on a flight to Florida for spring training. While in Florida the team did not be play any games against other schools, they simply worked on their skills.

The team practiced for only two days out of the trip. This break is meant to help the girls build a better team, while practicing plays and skills. They will have time to unwind by the beach and pool, spending time with friends as well.

Being a part of a team means you have to understand how each other operates. You have to have each other’s backs on and off the field, to build a better team.

“When we aren’t playing, we get free time to go to the beach and in the pool,” Emma Rodner-Tims, senior digital communications and social media major and English minor, said. Rodner-Tims says that the coaches rent paddle boards for the day, which is the best part of the trip.

“All the time we spend off the field really makes us better on the field,” Rodner-Tims said. She says that the week then spend in Florida brings the team closer.

“It creates a great bond between all of us,” Rodner-Tims said.

Rodner-Tims says that the trip is good because two years ago they added a game against Capital University and this time they will be able to test their skills on the field.

“It’s a great way to break the week up and test what we’ve been doing in practice,” Rodner-Tims said.

“This week we will be training for lacrosse while having fun,” Kathleen Emche, sophomore education major, said. Emche said that she cannot wait to spend time with her team.

“It is a really fun week with the team, it brings us together,” Emche said.“When we aren’t playing we like to swim and lay on the beach.”

Emche says that the trip is a relaxing escape from reality.

“Yes, we have a game against Capital university, but we will be ready, because it is like a mini vacation while testing our skills,” Emche said.

“We will be practicing hard, while getting our tan on,” Morgan Fazzini, freshman exercise science major, said. Fazzini said that the team has a lot of tough games to get ready for so the trip is a calming of the mind time.

“We are in Florida so we can enjoy ourselves during break and not be stuck on campus for a week, while everyone else is off campus,” Fazzini said about the trip to Florida.

Fazzini says that the trip is a good way to reset your body to play for the games to come.

“I love spending time with the team. We are all silly together, which makes all the hard work and traveling easier,” Fanzzini said.