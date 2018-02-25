Navigation

Cabrini’s women’s basketball wins the title of CSAC Champions for fifth time in six years

By on February 25, 2018 in Slider, Sports 0

On Feb. 24, Cabrini held the CSAC Championship at the Nerney Pavilion. It started at 4 p.m. with the women’s basketball team, followed by men’s basketball.

Starting to warm up at 3:30 p.m., the women’s basketball team ran out to “Dreams and Nightmares,” by Meek Mill.

Brittney Runyen and Sabrina Hackendorn shake the hands of Neumann University’s captains.

Starting with the pledge of allegiance, the Cavaliers are ready for the game to start.

With the first quarter completed, Meghan Matthews and the Cabrini Cavaliers dominate 11-9.

The second quarter ended with Cabrini in the lead. 20-13 was the score going into halftime. Freshman Kate Lannon added 10 points throughout the game.

The Cabrini fans were going nuts as their Cavaliers began the third quarter.

Time is almost out and Cabrini is in the lead. Freshman guard Ashley Tutzauer helped the team secure its victory.

The Cabrini Women’s basketball team earns the title as CSAC Champions!

(From left to right) Nomi Washington, Lexi Edwards, Ashley Tutzauer, Kate King, Caroline Price and Brianna Blair celebrate their championship title.

Sabrina Hackendorn was named MVP.

Ending with 71-64, Cabrini’s women’s basketball won the title.

Photos by Michelle Guerin.

