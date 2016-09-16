Cabrini’s women’s soccer team takes on Arcadia University

Coming into their fourth game in the season Cabrini University’s women’s soccer team lost 4-2 against Arcadia University. With a challenging start, the two teams went back and forth until Arcadia began making stronger attempts to get the ball to the goal.

Junior goaltender Gabby LeGendre, continuously prevented the ball from getting past her with a total of eight saves throughout the game. With rising anticipation of who would make the first goal, Arcadia managed to break through and score in the 27th minute.

Two minutes later Acardia took a chip shot right over junior goaltender Gabby LeGendre to extend their lead to two.

The Cavs didn’t let up, as freshman forward Alex Garces made the assist allowing senior, Meghan Horn to score making the game 2-1. Arcadia then came back two minutes later to extend the lead back to two.

Throughout the second half Cabrini found themselves falling behind again with Arcadia getting another goal in the 58th minute making the score 4-1.

Cabrini’s defense came back with LeGendre making save after save. In the 68th minute Horn scored her second of the game to cut the lead in half.

The horn sounded as the Cavaliiers lost their fourth straight game to start their season at 0-4.

Even though the Cav’s did not win, there were many notable positives from this game.

“Well coming from the 8-0 loss at Catholic (The Catholic University of America) I think we really rebounded. We made up for a lot of the mistakes we made in that last match and most importantly I think we’ve really been starting to play together as a team and with so many new faces this year that’s an important step for us to get better.” head coach Ken Prothero said.

With another game under their wing, knowing what to improve on becomes more evident.

“What needs to continue more than anything is playing a full 90 minutes. We can’t have some of the lapses we’ve had some of the last couple of games and if we play anything but our best, we are going to end up with another loss. So this is another chance for us to continue to grow as a squad and start putting the ball in the back of the net.” Prothero said.

Freshman Caroline Gormley also added to what could be improved on.

“I think we can play a little faster when we have the pressure on top of us,” Gormley said.

Meghan Horn is so far the leading scorer for the Cav’s and understands her advantages and ways to continue to help the team succeed.

“I’ve been trying to just get to the ball and make faster runs. I do have a height advantage, so for a lot of the balls in the air I have the advantage on getting to them. I’m mainly trying to get their quicker and get in front of everyone and also be physical in the box.” Horn said.

Cabrini’s next challenge will be against Alvernia University on September 17th in Reading, Pennsylvania.