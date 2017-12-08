Cameron Mousley: new school, new team, same dedication

The transformation from high school to college can be a tough challenge for anybody to face. A person has to acclimate him or herself to the new place they will spend four years at their second home while making a new group of friends. For some freshmen, joining one of the school’s sports teams is crucial for their college experience.

Having to adjust to a new environment is what freshman swimmer Cameron Mousley had to battle. The challenge has not stopped Mousley from achieving any of his goals for this swimming season. This is his first year at Cabrini and he has already broken multiple records as a freshman swimmer.

Mousley is from Bangor, Pa. He discovered his passion for swimming at the age of 10. As a young athlete, Mousley played baseball and also football. His mother has had a big impact on the reason why he began to swim.

“I wanted to get into a different sport so my mom signed me up for swimming,” Mousley said.

Mousley loves to personally challenge himself in the water. He came into the season with multiple goals, one of which was to finish a race within five minutes. In high school, this was something he often focused on. Unfortunately for Mousley, he did not achieve that goal in high school. After months of relentless practicing, Mousley was able to reach his own goal when he started at Cabrini University.

He has broken many records as he began to swim on the team this season. He believes that those scores on the boards still are not his biggest achievements in his entire swimming career.

“The biggest thing that has happened in my swim career wasn’t the records on the board but my personal record in the 500, which was 4:58,” Mousley said.

He has always set his mind to improve from each of his last performances. Mousley has had a major impact on his close friend Matt Schaeffer. Schaeffer is a graphic design major and second-year member of the team. He and Mousley have developed a strong bond with one another.

“Him and I are in the same lane, so we will push each other, even if it means racing in practice,” Schaeffer said. “I think Cameron is one of the people I am closest to on the team.”

Swimming is not the only thing that has made these two close friends. Mousley and Schaeffer also share common goals for the team this season. Schaeffer also views his close friend as a person who helps improve the team in major ways.

“For the season, we want to break as many records as possible and we will start to train harder for that to happen,” Schaeffer said. “He has definitely been helping the team because distance is now one of our strongest events and, of course, he wins most of the races he swims.”

Mousley’s dedication to the team has not only motivated Schaeffer but other members on the team as well. Joining the team as a freshman, Mousley has set a leadership role on the team, even to members who are older than he is.

Second-year Cabrini swimmer Jacob Montenegro also notices Mousley’s hard work on the team and his great sportsmanship.

“Cameron is a great swimmer. He is always giving 100 percent. He has broken some records which shows how hard he is training,” Montenegro said. “He is also a great teammate and is always cheering for everyone else.”