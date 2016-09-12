Campus athletes give Dixon renovations positive reviews

As Cabrini athletes are heading into the 2016-2017 athletic year, they are on a quest to take many championships home with them but the process will be a bit different this time. This year Cabrini has built a new pristine building for its students and athletes. With this new building there is a huge upgrade from the old gym. They have twice as much exercise equipment and an empty room for yoga sessions and over 100 locker rooms for the athletes to have meetings about their next game. With this all said the question is, how have the athletes adjusted to the gym so far? Is it a good adjustment or a bad adjustment?

“The new Dixon center was a necessity. The extra space and new equipment allows me to have good workout . I think that this upgrade definitely gave us that push for more CSAC championships”, said Darian Caputo, freshman softball catcher. Nomi Washington, sophomore basketball player, said, “I really do enjoy the Dixon center. I think it’s a good investment for our school to make just because sports are really heavy here. A lot of people enjoy it not only the athletes but the people who watch it.”

Not only do people get to enjoy the new gym but they also get to enjoy a new juice bar in the Dixon Pavilion. This is not your average juice bar. This juice bar is full of 100 percent healthy foods and drinks to real fruit smoothies, all the way to freshly baked blueberry muffins that are served after a good workout. Junior basketball player Michael Diggins said, “It is a great opportunity for you to eat healthy after a good work out. Normally when we work out we have to go the cafeteria to eat and sometimes it’s not the most healthiest thing in the world.” He also said, “ The Dixon center will give the athletes a great opportunity to do their own specialized training , instead of the gym being too cluttered. It is free of space.”

Next time you stop by Cabrini, you should definitely check out the Dixon center and get a good workout.