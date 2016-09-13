Campus employees trained for active shooters situations

Students and faculty members experienced their first mock active shooter drill on August 2nd, 4th, and 9th this past Summer. The Radnor Police Department along with Public Safety was highly involved in testing out the University’s new protocol.

Colleges and universities across the country were rocked by the unexpected and numerous outbreaks of active shooters in the learning environment. In the past year and it only goes to show that learning institutions everywhere are taking the needed precautions to enhance the safety of their students and faculty. Along with the new changes with Cabrini’s transition into being a university, Cabrini re-evaluated their lockdown protocols and active shooter drills to make sure that student safety is their first priority.

Sonja Carassai-haus, administrative assistant for resident life, was there for the mock lockdowns.

“With the amount of law enforcement, especially with the Radnor Township Police Department, I believe that our faculty’s, staff members’, and students’ safety are in good hands. I firmly believe that we will be safe with these new policies and active shooter scenarios,” she said.

Every university is different, therefore, there is no “one size fits all” protocol for every one. Faculty members are thoroughly impressed with this new and improved procedure involving the local police department.

Even the incoming freshmen students have their thoughts and opinions on this topic as a whole. “I do feel a little bit safer on campus; however, I feel that society will remain unpredictable, so we need to always be aware of your surroundings and have our own safety precautions in place,” freshman Courtney Hathaway said.

Even with the University’s new lockdown drill, people should always be aware of themselves and to stay alert for suspicious behavior and activities. Cabrini University’s main priority is our safety but we must be active ourselves, think smart, and to stay vigilant for our own sake as well as others’.