Catalonia declares independence from Spain

Catalonia has declared its independence from Spain through the document called Declaration of the Representatives of Catalonia. Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, along with other regional politicians, signed a document officially declaring their independence. Puigdemont and the others signed the document on Oct. 10 in Barcelona, Spain.

It is uncertain if the Declaration of the Representatives of Catalonia will have any legal value moving forward.

“Catalonia restores today its full sovereignty,” reads the document.

However, in recent news, Puigdemont has halted this declaration and is open to negotiations from the central government.

Dr. James Hedtke, a Cabrini University professor in the history and political science department, thinks Catalans see themselves as “culturally different” than Spain.

Hedtke, having been to Catalonia, has a first-person perspective of what is like there.

“I think it is a big mistake for Catalonia to become independent. A part of their economic success is due to being connected to Spain,” Hedtke said.

Hedtke also believes this movement by Catalonia could ignite different independent movements in Spain and France. Catalonia is being very secretive about this declaration of independence.

The Catalan government “decided not to respond” when asked for clarity on their independence by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Ever since the 15th century, Catalonia has been a part of Spain due to the genesis when King Ferdinand of Aragon and Queen Isabella of Castile married and united their realms.

Joe Riviello, a junior student at Cabrini University studying business, believes Catalonia is doing a great thing by declaring their independence and hopes the leader goes through with it.

“Catalonia should be independent. I know the leader is listening to negotiations, but they are better off being free from Spain,” Riviello said.

Catalonia economy has boosted as it is one of Spain’s most wealthiest regions. Catalans blame the central government for Spain debt crisis that took place in 2008, according to BBC news. Catalans also believe that the wealthy region of Spain pay more to Madrid than they receive.

Claudia Walewska, a freshmen student at Cabrini University studying biology, believes the Catalans desire to be free because they believe they do not get the benefit of the doubt in their trades with Spain.

“If Catalans believe they aren’t treated fairly by the rest of Spain for previous incidents, then I am all for them declaring independence,” Walewska said.