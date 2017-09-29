Cavs win in Saturday matinee

The Saturday matinee at Edith Robb Dixon Field for the Cabrini Cavaliers Field Hockey team marked the beginning of CSAC play for the year. The Cavs came into the game with a 2-5 overall record, while the opposing Cedar Crest Falcons stood at 4-1.

The reigning CSAC champion Cavaliers looked to start conference play the same way that they finished last season. Although it has been a slow start to the season, the Cavs aim to improve with the beginning of the conference schedule.

The Cavs brought the pressure to start the game, quickly scoring a goal three minutes into the game. Senior Maddy Worley scored her 4th goal of the season, while fellow senior Alexandra Swallow picked up the assist.

After 35 minutes of play, the Cavaliers held a 1-0 lead over the Falcons at the half. Cabrini finished the first half with two shots, while holding Cedar Crest to only one. Although the Cavaliers racked up 34 fouls, the Falcons only had 18.

Just like the beginning of the first half, the Cavs came out with energy, scoring only seven minutes into the second half. The goal, to make the score 2-0 Cavaliers, was scored by Swallow. Swallow had already tallied an assist in the game. This goal went unassisted, as Swallow scored on a loose ball from a rebound. This goal marked Swallow’s first goal of the season.

Six minutes after the goal by Swallow, Worley scored her second goal of the contest, to make the score 3-0. The third goal of the game was assisted by senior Sara DeVita.

When the buzzer sounded at Edith Robb Dixon Field, the Cavaliers walked away victorious, winning the game 3-0. Senior goaltender Taylor Bookman finished the game with a shutout, while Worley tallied two goals.

“We were glad to get the win and we are excited to move on to our next conference game on Saturday,” said Head Coach Jackie Neary. “The CSAC is always very good in Field Hockey. Every game counts and it’s gonna be a dogfight to the end.”

“Coming into the game, we knew Cedar Crest was 4-1 and that they were going to be good competition,” said senior midfielder Worley. “The goals started flowing in the second half where we really started having that team chemistry we are so used to,” Worley said.

“The heat got the best of us today, but we need to keep up the speed for the next game” Swallow said.

Bookman agreed and said, “Bringing the heart and intensity that we bring every game was the key today.”

Next up for the Blue and White is a trip to Scranton next Saturday, to face the Pacers of Marywood University. After another CSAC matchup at Marywood, the Cavaliers will leave conference play for one game in a trip to Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.