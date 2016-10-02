Centenary game slips away from men’s soccer in overtime

Saturday, Oct. 1, the Cabrini Men’s Soccer team opened up their conference play against Centenary University. Cabrini fell 3-2 in overtime. It was their first CSAC loss in over a season.

Going into the game off of a devastating loss to Eastern University a week ago, the men’s soccer team held their heads high.

“Preparing for this game, we knew we needed to get a win,” junior midfielder Joe Fiore said. ” You know, we just came off a tough loss, and winning this game will do a lot for us as a team going forward. I think as long as we capitalize on opportunities and work together we will get the result we want.”

The Cavaliers started off the game strong with high energy and a lot of communication. As the half continued, they kept their play intense.

After a foul in the last ten seconds in the first half of the game, Centenary set up for a free kick. Cabrini held their defensive end of the field, denying Centenary their scoring opportunity. Both teams finished the first half without a goal.

“We came in feeling confident; we prepared hard this week. Having Wednesday off, gave us some fresh legs,” sophomore midfielder Jared Irwin said.

Entering the second half zero-zero both teams fought to find the back of the net.

In the thirty-seventh minute, Centenary broke the streak with a goal off a corner kick.

Cabrini answered back quickly. In the thirty-fifth minute Irwin found the back of the net off of a rebound to tie the game at one.

As the minutes dwindled down, the Cavaliers kept fighting for another goal. During the thirty-eighth minute, the Cavaliers turned the ball over which eventually lead to a Centenary goal.

With two minutes left of play, senior forward John Underwood found fellow senior forward Bobby Kane. Kane chipped the ball over the goalie to tie up the game.

The two teams went into overtime.

In the opening minutes of the game Cabrini looked to end it, but Underwood’s header was denied. Centenary took advantage on the counter attack with a highly questionable call in the box which led to a game-winning penalty kick.

“Looking back on it, there were situations in the game where could have executed better, ” Irwin said.

The loss puts the Cavaliers at a 3-5-1 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

“We can’t blame the refs,” senior midfielder Ben Roda said. “We didn’t execute all of our chances. That’s just how soccer works.”

Men’s soccer continues with more CSAC play on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m., when they face Cairn University at home.