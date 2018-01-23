Center for Childhood Trauma and Domestic Violence Education launched at Cabrini

Video produced by Coraline Pettine and filmed by Michelle Guerin.

Cabrini launched a Center for Childhood Trauma and Domestic Violence Education as part of its commitment to education of the heart on Oct. 16.

Colleen Lelli, associate professor of education at Cabrini, is the faculty director of the center.

Lelli said, “Using the acronym CAPE helps explain our mission and what will we be doing.”

The center will work with community agencies and school districts, advocate for children of trauma as well as victims of domestic violence, prevent domestic violence and give education to others about children experiencing trauma and domestic violence education.

The launch included an evening ceremony in Grace Hall featuring Lelli and a keynote speaker, Lynn Rosenthal. Donald Taylor also spoke along with a student speaker.

Rosenthal said she first visited Cabrini back in 2007 and her life was forever changed.

Her first government job was in the White House where she worked with Vice-President Joe Biden. Together, they worked on eliminating domestic violence and making a better workplace for women who experienced violence.

Rosenthal introduced the people she works with, Barbara Jordan and her husband John Jordan and Colleen Lelli.

Rosenthal also shared some experiences at one of the places she worked at. She learned how to listen to advocates and never leave mothers behind. She said they needed to work on training social workers on when and how to remove kids from their homes. Once, they removed too many kids from their homes and some of the kids had to sleep in the social work office.

Rosenthal believes teachers need to be trained.

“Cabrini takes steps in collaboration and community building,” Rosenthal said. “Cabrini is creating a life line and making a difference.”

According to Rosenthal, people started to care about domestic violence in the White House because of Cabrini’s mission.

Rosenthal said, “Cabrini has the knowledge and the expertise, but challenges Cabrini to be bolder than before.”

She is proud of the dedication of Lelli’s work that help make the center happen.

The Jordans gave a token to both Lelli and Rosenthal. The Jordans said they gave Lelli a token for touching their hearts and gave Rosenthal and Cabrini University a token for officially launching the center.

Lisa Bello James, part of Women’s Advocacy Empowerment and a graduate student at Cabrini, attended the launch and thinks the “center is great and is an advocate for promoting awareness.”

Bello believes domestic violence is an issue and is passionate about it. She thinks the center will help so many kids.

Cabrini students interested in the center can help with lots of opportunities.

Lelli said, “The center offers opportunities including planning programs, preparing for presentations and office work.”