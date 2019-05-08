CEO Larry Baer under investigation for domestic violence

The president and CEO of the San Francisco Giants, Larry Baer, was caught on video pushing his wife to the ground and will “take personal time away” from the team.

A video surfaced showing Baer grabbing and pulling his wife out of a chair and causing her to fall to the ground in a San Francisco plaza. The video shows Baer and his wife verbally arguing for roughly 25 minutes before things started to get physical. The entire incident was caught on video and published on TMZ Sports.

In an interview with The Chronicle Larry Baer said, “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

The video sparked strong reactions from Bay Area officials, residents and Giants fans alike.

Major League Baseball and the San Francisco Police Department are also investigating the incident between Larry Baer and his wife. There is a domestic violence policy, passed in 2015, in the MLB which allows the Commissioner’s Office to investigate the allegations of domestic violence, including front office employees, and apply a penalty.

MLB and the MLB Players Association negotiated an agreement in 2015 and since then 11 players have been investigated for domestic violence. Nine of them have been suspended, beginning with Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees on March 1, 2016, for 30 games and most recently Addison Russell of the Cubs on Sept. 21, 2018, for 40 games.

“We felt good about the policy when we negotiated it,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in 2015. “I think the key from our perspective was being proactive and negotiating what we see as a comprehensive policy with the MLBPA, so everybody knows how the process is going to work and how we’re going to move forward together.

Larry Baer was a part of an ownership group that bought the Giants in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco. The team won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Larry Baer then took over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012.