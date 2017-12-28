Christa’s first job in the radio industry

If you’ve ever been to concert in the Philadelphia area, you’ve probably seen Christa doing what she loves.

Christa has always been fascinated by the world of entertainment. She grew up listening to many genres of music and frequently went to concerts. Christa attended Neumann University, where she discovered her passion for radio.

Christa works for CBS Radio as a promotions team member for Philadelphia radio stations including 92.5 XTU, Today’s 96.5, and 98.1 WOGL.

This is Christa’s first job out of college, and hopes to climb up the ladder of the radio industry. She uses her love of music to peruse her passion and follow her dreams.