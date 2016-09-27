Civic engagement: a standard of Cabrini University

Civic engagement is a very broad idea. Simply put, it is someone’s involvement in his or her community, as well as how active they are in politics, whether it be on a local, state or national level.

The 26th Amendment of the Constitution changed the national voting age from 21 to 18. This makes it possible for almost every college student to register and vote.

Cabrini’s mission is to educate students to become active, engaged citizens in society, and according to the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement (NSLVE), Cabrini has succeeded. The study shows that in the 2012 election, 72% of students at Cabrini were registered to vote.

Tom Southard, director of the Wolfington Center, advocates and encourages students to exercise their right to vote. “It is important for college students to vote for a lot of reasons,” Southard said.

“We are voting on the leader of our country, we are voting for city council majors, we are making decisions about people or affect our everyday lives,” Southard said. “It is a right that is given to us that very few other countries have.”

In the NSLVE study done in 2012, 55 percent of the total student population voted, very few schools broke the 50 percent threshold.

Also in that election, 100 percent of communication and journalism majors that were registered to vote, voted. In this election, many students from various other majors, intend on invoking their right to vote.

“I am proud to say I am a voter,” senior history and political science major Matt Harshberger said. “As the youngest group of eligible voters, we arguably have the most at stake.”

“The decisions that we make now will potentially have effects on the rest of our lives,” Harshberger said.

“I feel that, because this is the first election I am eligible to vote in, it is an important moment for me to be involved in,”sophomore psychology major Annie Gorski said. She plans on voting in the upcoming election.

“I believe that it is important for college students to be involved in the election because we are at the age reaching adulthood where soon enough, we are going to be in the real world,” Gorski said.

“It is essential for everyone to vote, because voting itself is essential for an accurate democracy,” Bobby Schmidt, senior biological sciences major said. Schidmt follows politics intently.

“When we vote for representatives we want them to represent the values of our population,” Schmidt said.

With the election rapidly approaching in November Cabrini has already begun preparing.

“We’ve seen more conversation about it,” Southard said. “I think in this election people are more aware and are paying more attention to the national issues.”

The Wolfington Center will be hosting debate watching parties leading up to the election.

Students who would like to be registered to vote or would like more information about registering, visit the Wolfington center on the third floor of Founders hall.