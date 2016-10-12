Classes at the Dixon Center give students a breather from regular classes

The Dixon Center offers classes that may be noticeably a bit different from your typical run-of-the-mill English or history class. Instead, the Dixon Center offers classes that are more in-tune with athletes and those with an urge to exercise.

“We offer yoga, pilates, a spinning class, a couple total body classes, cardio kick-boxing, basketball and then there’s also water aerobics,” Jess Huda, assistant director of athletics and recreation at Cabrini said.

With no benefits toward their major or required classes, some would easily disregard the idea of taking these classes, but Huda would disagree.

“For some, it actually benefits them more because it gets them involved in a class environment where they can bring friends and go together as a group,” Huda said.

She also recommended that non-athletes should feel comfortable with taking classes in Dixon as well.

“I think they would be surprised at what they might like,” Huda said. “If they take one class and like it and like the instructor, then they may be encouraged to take other classes with the same instructor.”

Bella Badolato shared her experience taking a class at the Dixon Center and how it has personally benefited herself.

“The yoga class at the Dixon Center was a good class to help me relax during the stressful school week,” Bella stated, “Linda is a great teacher and it was an overall good experience!”

Chrissy McCollum also gave positive feedback about being able to take a yoga class at Dixon. “It’s my favorite class!” she said gleefully.

Something that most people may be unfamiliar with is that classes at Dixon also offers credits toward your GPA. As McCollum and Badolato both stated each course is only half a semester and worth only one credit.

Positive feedback has also come from the fact that each class does not have a big workload. “It is not a stressful class and does not contain a large amount or homework or large tests to take,” Badolato said.

Classes at the Dixon Center are held in locations from the basketball courts to the studio located in the very back of the Pavilion. The studio is huge and provides enough space and width for each of the listed classes to be held.

“It’s definitely different than other classes, no tests, homework and you get to relax your mind and body,” McCollum said.