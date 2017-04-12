Climate change: you decide if it’s the real deal

Global warming is an issue that is creeping up on the world. So many people don’t even realize how global warming is caused, who is affected, and how they can help stop it.

Global warming is the current increase in temperature of the Earth’s surface (both land and water) as well as its atmosphere.

“My feelings towards global warming are very strong because it is a bigger issue than we realize,” junior Nicolette Murabito says. “I feel that people are not doing enough to make it change nor taking it seriously.”

There are students at Cabrini that have different views when it comes to the causes of climate change.“I think global warming is more of a natural progression rather than the most common belief that humans have a significant impact on climate change,” junior Liz Hoeffner said.

According to Pew Research Center,“The 36 percent of Americans who are more personally concerned about the issue of global climate change, whether they are Republican or Democrat, are much more likely to see climate science as settled, to believe that humans are playing a role in causing the Earth to warm, and to put great faith in climate scientists.”

The issues that are coming about as a result of global warming are large. This is why people are starting to pay more attention to the topic. “I think global warming over the years has been brought more and more to my attention because of how drastic the weather changes have been recently,” freshman Mattie Porter says. “I do believe that if things continue at this rate that there will be major issues down the road.”

There is an acceleration of melting ice sheets, permafrost, and glaciers, which is what causes the average sea levels to rise. Another change is in precipitation and weather patterns being seen in a lot of different places, causing some areas to become longer drought periods while at the same time making other places have increased flooding and storms.

“More people driving hybrid and electric vehicles − 56 percent of liberal Democrats say this can make a big difference, while 23 percent of conservative Republicans do, a difference of 33-percentage points,” according to Pew Research Center. “People’s individual efforts to reduce their “carbon footprints” as they go about daily life − 52 percent of liberal Democrats say this can make a big difference compared with 21percent of conservative Republicans, a difference of 31 percentage points.”

There are ways that people can do their part to help slow down global warming. “I recycle as much as I can to help the environment,” Murabito said. “I also try to be green by not polluting or choosing to do energy efficient options.”

“I think it is important to be informed of what it is and how to reduce the effects. I am cautious of not taking long showers and turning off the water while brushing my teeth, even if everyone did that it could help so much,” Porter said.