Coach Mitch Kline, a one of a kind, dies at 64

Former head coach of Cabrini’s softball team Mitch Kline died from brain cancer On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Kline was diagnosed with a brain tumor in August of 2015. Since then, he was in and out of treatments and chemotherapy. Doctors were only able surgically remove about 90 percent of the tumor out before his death.

“Mitch Kline was committed to our softball program and devoted to developing potential in each student-athlete he coached,” Brad Koch, director of athletics and recreation said. “He led with integrity and embodied all that is special about the Division III experience. All those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with Mitch will miss him dearly and all that he stood for.”

Kline was the head coach from 2012-2015, as Sammy Thompson filled the interim role this past season before being announced the head coach this past June. In his time here at Cabrini, Kline led the Cavs to three straight conference championship games from 2013-2015 and appeared in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament each of those years.

“Mitch Kline was truly a one of a kind,” senior outfielder Amber Dietrich said. ” He was the man that spread so much joy and happiness, just being in his presence made you want to be a better person.” Dietrich was coached by Kline for two years. “I don’t know anyone like him; he showed me how to live my life to the fullest. His life was dedicated to live for others and only cared about the well-being of others rather than his own.”

Kline was named the 2015 CSAC Coach of the Year after leading Cabrini to a 27-12 season and 19-3 in CSAC play. Kline also was recognized with the 2014 Denise Edwards Award, which is given to an individual within the athletic program who best illustrates the spirit of Cabrini Athletics.

“He was a man of high integrity, character, compassion and always put everyone ahead of himself,” Orlin Jespersen, associate director of athletics, recreation, and community engagement, said. “Even when he was fighting this he would first ask about how you and your family were doing and didn’t give you a chance to talk about him. He was more focused on everyone else than himself and he was an example of what a good man is.” Jespersen is also the softball administrator and was very close to Kline in his time here at Cabrini.

For the past few years Kline had participated in the Johnson & Johnson TriRock Philadelphia Triathlon where he completed in the 1,500-meter swim, 24.8-mile bike and 6.2-mile run, with a time of 2:32.29.

Kline was all about helping others. He used this triathlon to help raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team in Training, in memory of three of his closest ladies who were diagnosed with this disease (his wife Sandee, mom Dottie and mother-in-law Miriam). In 2015, he raised over $6,500 for the society which made him the top fundraiser for the team in the triathlon. Overall he has raised more than $30,000 in just four years to blood cancer research.

Dietrich’s favorite memory of her beloved coach is when he crossed the finish line in his triathlon. Dietrich also said it was an honor to say the eulogy at his services and that it was one of the biggest honors she has ever been given.

“You’ll forever be my angel in the outfield; so don’t forget to help us out a little when we’re up to bat and we’re bringing home that CSAC championship this season for you. I’ll miss you always,” Dietrich said in her eulogy.

“He left some tough shoes to fill. He wasn’t here long but he left a pretty big impression and left a lasting impact on all of us who met him and worked with him,” Jespersen said.

Mitchell Kline June 24th, 1952- September 15th, 2016