College admissions scandal shakes the internet

Recently, there was a huge scandal that surprised students and parents across the United States. Parents paid tons of money to ensure that their children were admitted to the college of their choice. Among these parents are very well known people. Lori Loughlin, otherwise known as “Aunt Becky” from “Full House,” was allegedly involved. In addition, another public figure Felicity Huffman, was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Background information

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were allegedly set to pay nearly $500,000 dollars to the school which would be in exchange for their daughters Olivia and Isabella’s admission into University of California. This situation however is not new. It is allegedly reported that this has been going on since early 2011.

Furthermore, it is alleged that SAT and ACT results were tweaked in favor of certain students whose parents paid for exceptional results. There was also said to be people taking tests in place of students. Overall there were 33 parents linked to this scandal.

“I feel like it’s not their fault but they should be kicked out,” Zach Debo, sophomore international business major said. “I feel like that’s not fair for other people.”

The universities involved are some of the most prestigious schools in America. These schools include Ivy league Yale and elite Stanford. Among them are also aforementioned USC, UCLA and Boston University. The children of these parents have not been charged. Even though non of them have been charged, they have received backlash.

“I think that shows the people who have privilege using their privilege for the wrong reasons.” Kaila Wilkie, sophomore biology major, said.

Loughli-Giannulli family

Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli has a YouTube channel. After the scandal was made known to the public, her videos have been flooded with negative comments. Apparently, Giannulli didn’t even fill out her own college applications.

Since the scandal former high school classmates of Giannulli have come out and spoke about what kind of student she was. Former classmate Harlow Brooks says that she skipped class a lot. Giannulli herself also mentions that she didn’t even want to go to college on her video platform. But the real question is, is it okay to make the children involved suffer?

Proper Repercussions

Many have debated online on what would be the just outcome of their crimes. It is reported that because of this scandal Olivia is at risk of losing her beauty trademarks. As of now she is allegedly not speaking to her parents at this time.

“I would be pretty upset with my parents if they did that,” Jais Truman, sophomore exercise science major said. “I would want to know why they did that.”