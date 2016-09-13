College is hard, let cabrini’s counseling & psychological services help

For many students moving away from home and starting college is a huge adjustment. One is surrounded by new people and will experience new things.Whether it is easygoing or overwhelming every student will experience college in a different way, and Cabrini Counseling & Psychological Services is here to help you through it.

“We offer individual, group and couples therapy,” Licensed Psychologist Jessica Burman said. “Each of our counselors are doctoral level psychologists and we are all trained to work with a variety of issues such as, but not limited to, homesickness, roommate conflict, depression, anxiety and grief/loss.”

Also Cabrini Counseling & Psychological Services has a strict confidentiality policy. That means that all evaluations, treatments and personal information will not be released to anyone without written permission or suspicion of imminent danger to self or someone else.

“I think it is important for people to know about this service offered at Cabrini because it shows that the college does care. It also shows that there is a place to go to help you and that you aren’t alone with whatever you are going through or need help with,” sophomore biology Jordan Furman said.

College students undergo huge amounts of pressure and stress throughout their time here at school. For many residents it is their first time living away from home and not having the constant support of their family member or childhood friends and it might be hard to adapt.

Picking a major that will help them achieve a good job that they also enjoy doing adds extra pressure to students’ lives. Cabrini’s Counseling & Psychological Services can help you find new ways to adapt to these changes and will listen with a non-judgemental ear.

“Your problem/issue/feelings do not have to be huge and you do not have to be in crisis before coming to our office. We see problems which may feel big or small. Some students see us all semester or all year and others only come in for a few appointments. We want to help students to be successful at Cabrini,” Burman said. “There is no shame in coming to talk to one of us; it is always a strength to ask for help when you need it.”

Mental health, just like physical health, should be taken seriously and should not be ignored. Cabrini’s Counseling & Psychological Services wants to ensure to all Cabrini students that they are always welcomed with any issue whether that be for yourself or for a friend.

“Cabrini’s Counseling & Psychological Services allows students to grow as human beings and feel comfortable in their own skin. Cabrini cares about their students and wants everyone to live a safe and happy life,” sophomore psychology major Haley Gruerio said. “My friend had visited the office before and it helped her and she is doing great. If I ever feel like I am not doing well mentally, I will be sure to keep them in mind because I know that they are here to help me in anyway they can.”

Cabrini Counseling & Psychological Services is an outlet for Cabrini students to be able to face their problems by talking with and being treated by an on campus psychologist. They treat all different kinds of issues and is here to assist you in anyway you need.

They are located in Grace Hall Room 174. They are open Monday-Friday 9am-4pm by appointment and also offer emergency walk ins Monday-Friday 12pm-1pm.