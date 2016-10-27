College relationships: What’s right? What’s wrong?

College can be a very exciting chapter in one’s life. It is a time for new experiences and new relationships. Sometimes those relationships are platonic and other times they are romantic.

Being around a new group of people can be exciting. And, sometimes, in that sea of new people, two students find their way to each other.

But, relationships in college can be hard; they can be really hard.

A relationship takes work. A relationship takes commitment. A relationship takes a healthy balance of give and take.

Some couples, after high school, try and keep their relationship alive from miles apart. They put in extra FaceTime dates and travel to each other every two weeks. Sometimes this extra effort pays off but sometimes the pair drifts apart, the fire between them slowly shrinking.

Other couples break up before college, in order not put possible strain and stress onto each other. Maybe they do not see their future lasting. Or, maybe, they do not want their significant other to go through any more pain come the beginning of college – a time that is supposed to be fun and happy.

Some people go into college single, simply because they want to. A relationship may not be their goal or may not be the most important aspect of their live at the moment. They may want to experience this chapter of their life on a blank page, leaving way for endless possibilities.

Other people go to college wanting to experience the “college life.” A college stereotype is filling weekends with Tinder “dates” and one night stands. It is the life that is shown in the movies – an expectation and lifestyle that is set for the young people entering into this new kind setting of life.

No matter what a person decides, it is their choice.

When it comes to having a relationship in college, I think what works and what does not work is up to the discretion of the people involved. I think that if you are a person who wants a genuine, loving relationship and finds someone who makes you happy and wants the best for you, then there is no reason the couple should not share in that partnership.

This desire should not be covered by meaningless hookups just because that might be what everyone else is doing.

In relationships, and in life in general, I think it very important for someone to do things because they want to and never because they feel like they have to.