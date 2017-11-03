College students work on campus for extra cash

Nearly every college student can use some extra money. Many students find themselves in debt the most for groceries, fast-food habits and party supplies.

On campus at Cabrini, purchasing food on campus— excluding the cafeteria— includes using your Cavs Cash, which students need money to fill.

Additionally, there are students out there that have to put themselves through college. On-campus opportunities to make extra money are essential to these individuals.

Among the opportunities for students to find employment is the admissions office. Through the admissions office, students can become a student ambassador. With the title of student ambassador, students represent the admissions office by giving tours to prospective students and their families.

In this position, it is crucial to have a lively personality, along with being passionate about your university. Having a great tour-guide could make or break the prospective student’s decision.

There are many advantages to being a student ambassador.

“It’s really convenient to work in between classes,” John Myers, a junior writing major and student-ambassador from the summer, said. “You get to know a lot of people and it’s great for networking.”

Another opportunity for work on campus is in the Dixon Center.

In this line of work, students can work the front desk of the fitness center. They also can work upstairs in the fitness center as staff supervisors.

A common theme with working on campus is the convenient hours that are offered.

Nick McLaughlin, a junior business management major and human resource minor, said that working on campus is beneficial “because you can work in between classes [and] you can put the money you earn towards your tuition instead of a paycheck.”

McLaughlin started working the front desk at the Dixon Center in the fall of 2017.

Allie Stein, a class of 2017 communications major, said working on campus eliminates having to coordinate transportation.

“Since I lived on campus throughout my four years here at Cabrini, it was nice having a job that I didn’t have to drive to or worry about a commute,” Stein said.

Stein also mentioned the key points that every college student needs: spending money. Her experiences while working as a student are helping her in her real-world profession.

She said, “Having an on-campus job throughout college helps you get professional experiences while making extra money, which is really beneficial especially as an undergrad.”