College Survival Guide: Third Wheeling

Have you ever been a third wheel?

What is a third wheel, you ask?

Third wheeling is when someone is hanging out with someone and their significant other. It is usually awkward, the person may feel left out. It is especially awkward if the couple shows any form of PDA (Public Display of Affection).

In college, you may run into this situation, maybe you have experience with this situation. For those who have never experienced this, here are some things you can do.

Avoid the Situation.

You can try to avoid the situation in the first place. It can be hard.

If a friend insists that you come with her and her boyfriend somewhere, you can decline. If you want to go, ask her if you can bring another friend or a date.

There have been situations that I have personally been in where you show up somewhere and you don’t expect to be a third wheel but you are.

This happened in middle school at dances and high school at homecoming or prom. I would go out on the floor to dance to a song with my friend’s and the next song would be slow and many of my friends would find their dates and dance with them. That would leave me awkwardly standing there, alone in the middle of a bunch of couples dancing together.

I would then awkwardly leave the dance floor and sit down at my table or one of the chairs in the corner. There would be times where someone would come over and ask me to dance, but there also have been times where I would just sit there on my phone during that song.

In college, there may be an occasional dance, but not as many. There may be parties or other events you go to, where you run into this.

Being the third wheel can be difficult, so often the best thing you can do is avoid being in that situation.

Get to know him.



You could always start a conversation by trying to include both your friend and her boyfriend so they don’t feel left out either. I have been in situations where I am friends with both people who are in the relationship. If you know both people, it won’t be as awkward.

Sure, there are going to be moments where they’re holding hands or kissing. But, they may also try to include you in certain things, like playing games or conversations and make you feel like less of a third wheel.

If you always avoid being the third wheel, you may never get to know your friend’s boyfriend and it will always be awkward.

Take time to get to know him; maybe you have something in common. That will make third wheeling a little less awkward.

Getting to know him may require a few awkward, third-wheeling situations, but the more you hang out with them, the less awkward it will be.

Find other people to hang out with.

You could find someone else in the same situation and take the opportunity to make a new friend.

If you are at a party and see someone sitting alone, go talk to them. Maybe they are tired of being a third-wheel, too.

You can always go hang out with another friend you already know, especially on a college campus.

If you are in a friend’s dorm and they are hanging with their boyfriend and it feels awkward, excuse yourself. Say that you have to go and that you will talk to them later. Go to a different room or dorm to hang out with other friends who are not hanging with their significant others.

You could always ask if you can invite all your other friends over to the room where you are third wheeling. This way you are not alone in feeling awkward and have people to talk to.

Let your friend know how you feel.

Sometimes, honestly expressing how you feel is the best solution.

There are many ways that you could go about getting out of the situation.

You can always talk to the person about how you are feeling. Pull your friend to the side and tell him or her how you’re feeling and maybe your friend can make you feel more included.

She might even try to divide the time she spends with her boyfriend and you evenly, so that you both can feel good about each other being happy.

Learn from experience.

Almost everyone has been the third wheel, whether they are aware of it or not.

If you are having trouble with this situation, ask anyone about their experiences. Everyone from your friend’s, your parents, siblings, relatives, and anyone else probably has a story about being a third wheel. You can hear stories of other people’s experiences and learn from them.

If you have been the third wheel in the past, think of things you could do to make the experience less awkward, based on what happened last time.

Next time you are feeling like a third wheel, keep these tips in mind to lessen the pain; however, try to handle the situation positively and utilize the opportunity to become better friends with your friend’s boyfriend or to get closer to a stranger.