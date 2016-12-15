College: Your most valuable years

College is a very important time in our lives that everyone should take very seriously. I do not think it matters whether you graduate on time or not, it just matters that you get all of your school work done while getting good grades. You are paying so much money to go to school, so you need to make sure that you are always putting in all of your effort towards your education. You should definitely take your time throughout the year and focus on what is really important.

Everyone has their own perspective on graduating early or late. Some people like the fact of being done on time, but others want to try and learn as much as they can, and will not mind staying for a couple of extra semesters. If you do end up staying and graduating late, it could also be from possibly switching your major.

If you end up switching your major, depending on what it is, you might have to start over with your classes and take all new ones. Some people that do that do not mind staying for extra time, but others do. I think that for the most part, everyone would rather switch and go into a field that they are interested in, rather than staying in a major and classes they do not like, and graduating on time. On the other hand, I do know a handful of people that graduated on time and are happy at their new jobs now.

Personally, I am hoping that I graduate with my class. I like the major that I am in, and I do not plan on switching out of it. Therefore, I hope to pass all of my courses in the next couple of years here at Cabrini. I know that I can push myself to get things done and have them done the right way, so I hope to not have to retake any courses.

My work load this semester is not too bad, but it can be a lot to handle at times. Being a full-time student and having to work at a job almost everyday can be very tiring and hard to balance out. So far this year I have been doing well with keeping up with my school work and getting good grades.

Graduating on time is not too big of a deal to me because I want to make sure that I am getting the best out of my education and trying to make all of my years at college the best ones yet.