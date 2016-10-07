Comedian Ace Guillen has students in stitches

As a part of Hispanic Heritage month CAP Board hosted comedian, Ace Guillen in Grace Hall. On Wednesday September 28th students piled into Grace to see Guillen who has had his work featured on Comedy Central and is a regular on Las Vegas stages.

Guillen, a musician as well as a comedian, worked some of his music into his set and students responded well to his brand of comedy.

“I thought he was very funny he had a variety of different jokes that he gave out to the crowd and I thought that everyone really enjoyed it,” CAP Board member, Ashley Miller said.

CAP board was originally unsure of response students would have but, in the end, was very pleased with the amount of students who came.

“I was really happy with the turnout,” Maricia Marchetta, Co-Director of On-Stage Entertainment for CAP Board, said. “I’m always nervous no one’s going to show up.”

“It’s a really common thing you see, at the beginning no one’s here and then once it starts, Boom, there’s a huge wave of people,” Jena Marinelli, Co-Director of On-Stage Entertainment for CAP Board, said.

Guillen seemed to enjoy himself on stage as much as the students did watching him

“I was actually a little surprised about some of the jokes that they liked and bummed out at some of the jokes that they didn’t laugh at,” Guillen said. “But I made a lot of notes before the show of some things I wanted to try and I was happy with the results.”

Living in California, Guillen doesn’t come to this part of the country too often but liked his time here on the east coast

“It was very entertaining, it was very fun,” Guillen said. “It gets a little lonely [traveling a lot], especially if your gone too long but you do have the comfort of entertaining people. Then you also get to learn more about people as far as what they like, what their sense of humor is and it varies from city to city, you’ll mean people who are really into one thing and then in the next town they’re really into another.”

