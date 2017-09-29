Block party brings Cabrini community together

Cabrini University celebrated another successful community block party on Thursday, August 31.CAPboard hosted the block party in front the Mansion’s courtyard. Although it was a gloomy day, they made the best out of it.

There was immense preparation, but the area, decorated with bright rainbow colors, balloons and tablecloths, created a friendly environment that paid off.

Senior Raquel Johnson, a staff member of CAP board, said, “There was a lot of planning to do this block party. We all had to work together as a team to get everything ready and to work out how we wanted to.”

Since there were flyers around campus, it brought a lot freshman and upper-class men together. There were games, prizes, music and a lot of delicious food.

“I came with all of my friends. I found out about the event through a paper posted around campus. it looked interesting, said freshman Julissa Lugo.

While you sat at the table of your choice, staff members came around and provided students with raffle tickets. Students were given one raffle ticket to put inside a bag of their choice.

On the table in the back of the courtyard was where the raffle table was stationed, there were plenty of prizes to choose from that could benefit any college student. The prizes consisted of hair products, Chrome Book, shower caddies, shampoo, conditioner and more. At the end of the event, students were going back to their dorms with their hands full!

For this event, CAP board reached out to plenty of other clubs around campus to prepare for this event. Each club or organization involved had their own tables and provided information for everyone who attended this event.

If students wanted to request a song, all they had to do was go up to the caviler radio table, 89.1 wybf fm, and ask if a certain song could be played. The block party was hosted by The Center for Student Engagement and Leadership (SEaL), Cap board and the alumni office.

Before each student walked in front of the mansion, the student had to get their IDs scanned by someone from the SEaL office. The reason for that is because every event that SEaL has, they track each student to see who and how many students attended each event. They want to see if they can continue to have big successful events for all of the students here on campus at Cabrini University.

The music was enjoyable, as many students danced along. One of the most popular songs played by Caviler Radio was “Wobble” by V.I.C. When the song came on, many shouted and began dancing. WYBF also played songs from Latin to Hip-Hop.

There was also a dance contest and the best dancers had the chance to win a gift card to Wawa or Panera Bread. Students had the opportunity to rise up, hit the dance floor and show off their best moves.

The block party turned out to be a great event that brought students from different backgrounds together as one big family. Students enjoyed themselves and met new people by starting off their first weekend with community block party at Cabrini University.

People came out of their comfort zones and were able to interact, dance and have fun with new and old friends. Who said Cabrini was only about academics? Here, people want to make sure you create relationships with professors and staff members but most importantly with one another. Cabrini wants to spread the true meaning of diversity here on campus.