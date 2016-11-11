“Confidence is extremely attractive in all senses of the word”

Cabrini University’s Student Engagement and Leadership Office held “Confidence!” an event run by LEADstrong where students who are apart of or are interested in LEADstrong learned about ways to boost their confidence.

LEADstrong is a leadership program “where students discover their leadership abilities, hone their skills, and gain an edge on the competition in the workplace.” They do multiple workshops throughout the year where students can learn a variety of skills in leadership.

“Im motivated by what I see the students needing,” assistant director of Student Engagement and Leadership Amber LaJeunesse, said. “Some of our strongest student leaders don’t have the confidence so they might not interview as well but because we know them we give them positions but it’s sad because someone else might not give them a position.”

“Confidence!” was an hour long workshop where students learned about their own confidence levels and how to advance them to be able to be successful in interviews, jobs, relationships, etc. LaJeunesse lead the discussion and also included various activities and showed video clips.

“I learned to be more confident and feel better about myself on campus and make my friends feel confident.” freshman Selena Scialfa, said.

Having confidence in the workplace and in life is very beneficial for success. Knowing the difference between arrogance and confidence should be clearly noted so one can set off the right impression. Having good posture and confidence in oneself leads to a happier more successful life and others will look up to that.

“Not to just stay positive about myself but to also help my friends uplift themselves and I’ll use that in school and with my friends in general,” sophomore Ahtziri Lopez said. “If I see them feeling down then i want to bring them up because I care about them.”

Students can take advantage of workshops like this and bettering themselves for the future by joining LEADstrong or even just attending some of these events. It is free and have various different times so it can fit within a busy person’s schedule.

“This is my second year in LEADstrong and I definitely recommend it to people because the different workshops you have you learn different things,” Lopez said. “This one you learned about confidence I’ve been to one where you talk about time management, you talk about your career, and it just helps you learn about getting into the real world and just helps you alot more than you think it would.”