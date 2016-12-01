CSAC tournament through the eyes of a freshman

The Colonial States Athletic Conference tournament takes place at the end of each season for the sports teams here at Cabrini University. Throughout each fall sports teams’ season, the teams play against opponents who are in the CSAC conference. These games determine where the teams will be placed for the CSAC tournament. Teams could either be in the conference final and host, not host or not even be in the tournament at all.

In 2015, there were four CSAC champion teams at Cabrini: volleyball, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey. It is a very prestigious award and conference to not only win but to take part in. For some players who are seniors or juniors currently, have been through the process at least once or twice, but what is going through the minds of the freshman?

“We had really intense practices before the CSAC games and we really focused on the things that needed improvement. We played together as a team which really helped us to win the final game as well as pushing each other to do their best,” freshman Kristen Bettermann, exercise Science & Health Promotion major said. Bettermann plays for the Cabrini women’s volleyball team as a defensive specialist.

The experience of being a freshman can be an overwhelming time but it can be made easier with the help of the upperclassmen on these teams.

“The upperclassmen on this team are some of the most amazing people I have ever met. They are so energetic, positive and they truly push you to your limits but know exactly what to say in order to help,” freshman Marissa Portelli, exercise science & health promotion major, said. Portelli plays for the Cabrini women’s soccer team as a midfielder.

Team rituals and traditions are common before a big game. Did Cabrini athletes do anything out of the ordinary to prepare for the big conference games?

“We did not do anything different because we prepared so much during the season for not just CSAC but just to become the best we could possibly be in general and to play our hardest. Practicing for CSAC we just did drills that would help us tweak some of our simple mistakes just like we always do,” freshman MaryKate Kane, accounting major, said. Kane plays for the Cabrini women’s field hockey team.

Regardless of class, freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, all of the players on these teams give it their all on the court or field. The sports teams at Cabrini are almost a second family to these freshman and it clearly shows.

“We won and lost as a family,” Portelli said.

Cabrini Athletics / Photo Credit