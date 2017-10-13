Demi Lovato’s new album filled with passion, personal experience

Demi Lovato has done it again. The 25-year-old singer and songwriter released her sixth studio album on Sept. 29, 2017.

The album, titled “Tell Me You Love Me” is projected, by Headline Planet, to sell 45-55 thousand copies during its first week. “Sorry Not Sorry” was the breakout single of the album, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Demi Lovato’s music career began in 2008, after the release of her first studio album “Don’t Forget.” Through the years, Lovato has released a new album every two years since 2009. Each album delves a little deeper into Lovato’s soul, writing through her hardest moments to create powerful music.

Lovato’s life has become the primary influence to her music. This album contains an array of genres, but they are true to Lovato’s musical direction.

Songs like “Sexy Dirty Love” and “Daddy Issues” are the kinds of songs fans would blast in the car with their windows open. The upbeat tempo makes for a feel-good sounding song with deep meaning.

Power ballads like “You Don’t Do It for Me Anymore” and “Lonely” highlight Lovato’s tremendous vocal range. Songs like these showcase Lovato at her most vulnerable, showcasing the most personal moments of her life.

There is a soulful feel throughout this album. Each song is full of passion and a sense of empowerment. The title track “Tell Me You Love Me” has a gospel feel, while expressing her personal experience with relationships.

One song that has gotten a lot of attention from fans is “Ruin the Friendship.” Due to very specific lyrics throughout the song, it is rumored to be written about Lovato’s close friend, Nick Jonas.

The pair have been friends since 2008, when they filmed the Disney Channel original movie “Camp Rock.”

Despite rumors, Lovato says she will not reveal who subject of the song is.

In a Vevo interview with Lovato, she said, “I probably will never say who ‘Ruin the Friendship’ is about.”

Ashlee Dushkewick, sophomore human resource management major, finds inspiration in Demi Lovato’s new music.

“The album comes to terms with moving on and loving yourself at the end of the day,” Dushkewich said. “I appreciate how Demi is such a strong influence for body image and self-love.”

Danielle Basile, sophomore early childhood and special education double major, is a big fan of the album.

“I absolutely love the album,” Basile said. “I feel like some of the songs sound like the old Demi, which I love and it’s nice because most artists, as they grow up, kind of forget that they’re beginning music is what got them started.”

Elena Conway, a 2016 Cabrini graduate, has been a fan of Lovato since her Disney channel debut.

“I think each one of her albums has been so different from the next because she was at such different points in her life when each one was written,” Conway said. “It’s really cool to listen to them all one after the other and see how she’s grown as a person and artist.”