‘Deportation destroys a family as a whole’

When you break it down, at the end of the day, we are all immigrants. Our ancestors travelled here for various different reasons. In today’s society, it is hard for some to overlook the direction our country is taking in efforts to kicking those out who “don’t belong.”

Sophomore college student, Jason Roman, has been among those who have been directly affected by the immigration laws in our country. When Jason was 8 years old, his father was deported. He describes this difficult situation as if “someone died, but they’re not really dead… they’re just in another place, and you can’t see them.”

Cynthia Ross, an instructor at Cabrini University, touches on the logistics and facts about immigration and how long it has been an issue. She stresses the importance of keeping families together, especially those who are regular, working-class citizens just like the rest of us.

This story aims to make others think about what it would be like to have their families torn apart. It is a tough pill to swallow, but it is a reality to a widespread number of loving individuals.